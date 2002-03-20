American Pop
Fox has bought the rights to a U.S. version of Pop Idol, the hit
British reality series.
The series, produced by 19 Television (Simon Fuller) and FremantleMedia,
features thousands of contestants reduced to a 'short list' of on-air singing
hopefuls, who are in turn winnowed to a single winner of a 'major recording
contract' .
The U.S. version of the show will debut in June.
