American Pop

Fox has bought the rights to a U.S. version of Pop Idol, the hit

British reality series.

The series, produced by 19 Television (Simon Fuller) and FremantleMedia,

features thousands of contestants reduced to a 'short list' of on-air singing

hopefuls, who are in turn winnowed to a single winner of a 'major recording

contract' .

The U.S. version of the show will debut in June.