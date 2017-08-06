‘American Music Awards’ Airs on ABC Nov. 19

The 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live on ABC Sunday, November 19. Fans pick the winners at the American Music Awards, which is produced by dick clark productions.



Artists will be honored in multiple genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack. Awards are also given for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.



The nominee are based on fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music.



Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan are executive producers on the show.