American Latino TV Renewed

American Latino TV is a firm go for season two.

The weekly syndicated half-hour lifestyle magazine is currently cleared in about 70 U.S. markets, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The show is from New York/L.A. based AIM Tell-A-Vision, a division of Artist & Idea Management LTD.

AIM also produces and distributes the more male-dreiven half-hour lifestyle mag, LatiNation, which is also in its first season in about the same number of markets.



The company is in the process of renewing that show for a second season.