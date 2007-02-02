American Idol Rewind is a Ratings Winner in Alabama

Looks like American Idol Rewind got a Birmingham bounce with a big ratings boost in Alabama.

Rewind is the weekly hour syndicated version of the monster Fox hit, American Idol and it has been averaging a healthy 2.6 rating season to date.

Birmingham, however, is something of a hometown market for the show since it is the home of winners Reuben Studdard and Taylor Hicks and runner-up Bo Bice. And with an auditon being held in the town for the sixth-season of the show, the already strong ratings went up dramatatically.

In its Saturday Jan.26 airing at 6 p.m.on WBRC-TV, the first since the return of Idol on Fox, Rewind averaged a 4.2 rating/7 share, up 45% from its December average of a 2.6. A second run on the station at 10 p.m. Sunday night averaged a 4.1/8 for second place in the time period among nine stations in the market.

There was some question about how well a contest reality show where the winner is already well known would play in syndication. Fear Factor was syndicated as a strip in 2004 and 2005 and averaged a 1.7, but that show was more about the contest--eating spiders, chugging bile shakes--than the weekly winners.

Rewind is currently in third place among all weekly hours behind procedurals CSI: Miami and Without a Trace, and edged ahead of Trace for second in the week ended Jan. 21 with a 2.7.