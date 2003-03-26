American Idol goes miniature
Fox intends to maintain its Tuesday-night strength year-round with the
tentatively titled Junior Idol next up in the spot after American
Idol: Search for a Superstar ends in May.
Junior Idol will premiere at 8 p.m. June 3, leading into new drama
Keen Eddie.
This fall, a new reality show will keep that time slot warm, leading in to the
third season of 24.
American Idol 3 comes back in January, Fox said, so Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
may stay all-original year-round for Fox.
NBC has beat Fox to the kids' punch, airing The Search for the Most Talented
Kid in America on Friday nights.
But Fox expects to have an advantage with the established popularity of the
Idol franchise.
