American Idol delivers Tuesday to Fox

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Fox's American Idol was the big ratings winner of Tuesday

night with a whopping 8.6 rating/14 share in total households, according to

Nielsen Media Research's fast nationals.

That win gave Fox the overall victory with an average rating/share in

households of 6.3/11, but the show is such a hit that it also brought home all

the adult demos for Fox, with a 6.7/22 in 18 through 34, a 5.6/7 in 18 through

49, and a 5.2/14 in 25 through 54.

And of course it won teens with a 6.3 rating for the hour.

In the rest of the broadcast world, CBS's line-up of JAG, The

Guardian and Judging Amy all pulled solid numbers at 6.0/11, 5.2/9

and 5.4/10 respectively in overall households.

NBC's schedule of two half-hours of The Rerun Show and repeats of

Frazier and Just Shoot Me was the night's loser, taking a 4.6/08

in overall households, but still giving the Peacock second place in adults 18

through 34 and 18 through 49.

Viewers came back to NBC after American Idol for Dateline at 10

p.m., which scored a 6.7/12 in overall households.

For ABC, Monk at 9 p.m. was the big winner, hitting a 5.7/09 in

overall households and giving it second place for the time slot. Monk

also took second place across all the key adult demos.