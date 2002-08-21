American Idol delivers Tuesday to Fox
It should come as no surprise to anyone that Fox's American Idol was the big ratings winner of Tuesday
night with a whopping 8.6 rating/14 share in total households, according to
Nielsen Media Research's fast nationals.
That win gave Fox the overall victory with an average rating/share in
households of 6.3/11, but the show is such a hit that it also brought home all
the adult demos for Fox, with a 6.7/22 in 18 through 34, a 5.6/7 in 18 through
49, and a 5.2/14 in 25 through 54.
And of course it won teens with a 6.3 rating for the hour.
In the rest of the broadcast world, CBS's line-up of JAG, The
Guardian and Judging Amy all pulled solid numbers at 6.0/11, 5.2/9
and 5.4/10 respectively in overall households.
NBC's schedule of two half-hours of The Rerun Show and repeats of
Frazier and Just Shoot Me was the night's loser, taking a 4.6/08
in overall households, but still giving the Peacock second place in adults 18
through 34 and 18 through 49.
Viewers came back to NBC after American Idol for Dateline at 10
p.m., which scored a 6.7/12 in overall households.
For ABC, Monk at 9 p.m. was the big winner, hitting a 5.7/09 in
overall households and giving it second place for the time slot. Monk
also took second place across all the key adult demos.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.