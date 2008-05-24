'American Idol' Chokes Slightly

American Idol easily won the night in the 18-49 demo Tuesday with the final sing-off between the two Davids (Cooke and Archuletta), but the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. show did not earn a double-digit rating—essentially a given in the show's early days. Idol averaged a 9.7 rating/27 share to lead Fox to a 7.7/20 average in the demo for the night.