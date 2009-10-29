'American Dad' Gets Sixth Season
Fox has given a sixth-season order to "American Dad," keeping the
animated skein on the air through at least the 2010-11 TV season.
Pickup
also ensures that Seth MacFarlane's Sunday night "animation domination"
continues next year on Fox; network also recently ordered a full second
season of "The Cleveland Show." MacFarlane's mother ship, "Family Guy,"
is also on the network pretty much in perpetuity.
"Dad," from
20th Century Fox TV, rates among the season's top 10 shows with men
18-49 and adults 18-34. Show was recently nominated for outstanding
animated program.
MacFarlane co-created "Dad" with Mike Barker
and Matt Weitzman. MacFarlane, Barker, Weitzman, Rick Wiener and Kenny
Schwartz are the exec producers.
Show features the voice of
MacFarlane as CIA agent Stan Smith, while Wendy Schaal plays his wife,
Francine. Cast also includes Rachael MacFarlane, Scott Grimes and Dee
Bradley Baker.
Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.