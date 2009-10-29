'American Dad' Gets Sixth Season

Fox has given a sixth-season order to "American Dad," keeping the

animated skein on the air through at least the 2010-11 TV season.

Pickup

also ensures that Seth MacFarlane's Sunday night "animation domination"

continues next year on Fox; network also recently ordered a full second

season of "The Cleveland Show." MacFarlane's mother ship, "Family Guy,"

is also on the network pretty much in perpetuity.

"Dad," from

20th Century Fox TV, rates among the season's top 10 shows with men

18-49 and adults 18-34. Show was recently nominated for outstanding

animated program.

MacFarlane co-created "Dad" with Mike Barker

and Matt Weitzman. MacFarlane, Barker, Weitzman, Rick Wiener and Kenny

Schwartz are the exec producers.

Show features the voice of

MacFarlane as CIA agent Stan Smith, while Wendy Schaal plays his wife,

Francine. Cast also includes Rachael MacFarlane, Scott Grimes and Dee

Bradley Baker.

Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.