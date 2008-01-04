American College of Emergency Physicians Seeking Nominations

The American College of Emergency Physicians reminded journalists Friday that they still have two weeks to submit nominations for its 2008 awards for coverage of emergency medicine issues.

Candidates can nominate themselves for stories that aired in calendar-year 2007. Nominations must be received by Jan. 18. Entry forms are available online.

Last year's TV winners included ABC's Jim Avila for "Emergency Rooms at the Breaking Point"; Brian Wilson of Fox News Channel for various reports; Seema Mathur of KEYE-TV Austin, Texas, for "ER: In Critical Condition"; and a special award to TLC for "Untold Stories of the ER."

The awards will be handed out at an ACEP conference in Washington, D.C., in May.