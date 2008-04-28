American Advertising Federation Names New President

The American Advertising Federation named a new president.

He is James Edmund Datri, a partner in law firm McDermott Will & Emery in Washington, D.C.

Datri replaces Wallace Snyder, who is retiring. Datri isn't taking over until Nov. 1, but he will begin transitioning into the job in September, according to the AAF.

In addition to being a former partner in AAF member Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Datri is well known in Washington circles as the former executive director of the House Democratic Caucus from 2003-05.

The AAF is a national advertising trade association representing about 50,000 individuals.