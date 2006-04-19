America Channel Grabs Green Bay

The America Channel says it has picked up another 40,000 digital subs through a deal with a C-band satellite provider in Green Bay, Wis.

The channel, which plans to celebrate the stories of everyday Americans, has made itself something of a poster-company for the inability to get major cable carriage.

Channel president and founder Doron Gorshein has been telling everybody within earshot, including in congressional hearings, that the problem is mega-media conglomerates favoring their own programming, while some large cable operators counter that the problem is the what they say is the channel's lack of a persuasive business model or compelling content.

Gorshein says the channel has made deals with telcos that will eventually get it coverage in 90% of the U.S., as well as a deal with British Telecom for carriage in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

