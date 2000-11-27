Editor: I'm a high school mass-media teacher ("Commercial Overload"). I always use a similar anecdote about my son when discussing commercial advertising. Unfortunately, commercialized television hit him a little earlier-around age 4 or so. My students are always amazed that my son's holiday wish list was very short during his first four years.

Thanks for sharing your own insights on this topic.-

Kara Clayton, Redford, Mich.