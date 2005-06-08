Trending

AMC, WE Get New PR VP

Theano Apostolou, VP of media relations for Rainbow Media's Fuse music network, has been named VP of public relations for Rainbow's AMC and WE: Women's Entertainment nets.

The announcement came Wednesday, but Apostolou has already been trying to boost the visibility of WE's reality show, Bridezillas.

She was behind the June 7 stunt in which 20 brides-to-be jumped into a giant wedding cake in Times Square for a chance at $50,000 bucks.