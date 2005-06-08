AMC, WE Get New PR VP
Theano Apostolou, VP of media relations for Rainbow Media's Fuse music network, has been named VP of public relations for Rainbow's AMC and WE: Women's Entertainment nets.
The announcement came Wednesday, but Apostolou has already been trying to boost the visibility of WE's reality show, Bridezillas.
She was behind the June 7 stunt in which 20 brides-to-be jumped into a giant wedding cake in Times Square for a chance at $50,000 bucks.
