AMC ‘Walking’ With ‘Dead’ Star Reedus Reality Series

AMC, building on its formidable zombie franchise, said it greenlit a non-fiction show featuring Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Ride with Norman Reedus (working title) is set to debut in 2016 with six one-hour episodes.

The Walking Dead has grown into the highest rated series on TV for AMC. AMC has cashed in on the series’ popularity with an aftershow—Talking Dead—which also draws millions of viewers on Sunday nights and, more recently, had the biggest series debut in cable history with Fear the Walking Dead, which looks at the zombie apocalypse from an L.A. family’s perspective.

The new show will follow the actor and motorcycle enthusiast on the road as he explores biker culture and history. Each episode will begin in a different city and will feature companions, who could be actors, musicians, friends or bikers.

“We love being the home of people’s passion projects, and there is nobody more passionate about motorcycles than Norman Reedus,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. “He is an avid rider and aficionado who is deeply immersed in motorcycle culture. There is also nobody more fun to hang out with. This show will bring those two elements together for a weekly ride into the incredible world of motorcycles and the people who live and breathe them.”

The series will be produced by Left/Right Productions.

“Norman’s interest in motorcycle culture and his natural ability to make friends wherever the road takes him are just two of the key ingredients that make this show so exciting for us,” said Ken Druckerman, co-president of Left/Right. “We look forward to taking viewers on a fun, imaginative, and revealing ride.”