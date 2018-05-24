AMC Ups BBC World News Sales Head Graf to Senior VP

AMC Networks promoted Michael Graf to senior VP of advertising sales for BBC World News TV.

Graf, who joined AMC Networks as VP, ad sales, in 2015, continues to oversee sales, pricing and inventory, research and operations for the channel. He reports to Scott Collins, president of national ad sales for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks is the advertising sales representative for the BBC World News channel in the U.S. BBC World News offers viewers a diverse mix of authoritative news, business, sports, travel and documentary programs.

“In an increasingly crowded and sometimes polarizing media environment, Michael continues to successfully underscore the important role of BBC World News as a trusted and advantageous space for advertisers” said Collins. “He has done a great job in developing and leading the sales efforts for the channel, and I am extremely pleased to recognize his efforts with this elevated role.”

Prior to joining AMC Networks, Graf worked at BBC Worldwide focusing on BBC America and BBC World News. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Scripps Networks Interactive, Discovery Communications, Fox Sports, among others.

“It is an exciting opportunity to lead the sales efforts for a brand that is so well respected globally as it continues to grow its presence here in the U.S.” said Graf. “BBC World News offers our advertising partners a space that is safe, credible and unbiased at a time when advertisers need it most, allowing their messages to land with clarity and efficiency.”