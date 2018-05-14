AMC Networks Names Jen Caserta Chief Transformation Officer

Longtime IFC president and general manager Jen Caserta has been named chief transformation officer for AMC Networks, the company announced Monday.

Caserta, who has served as network president since 2012, will now be responsible for driving and facilitating organizations structures and strategies for AMC Networks, reporting to AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan.

During her tenure at IFC, Caserta help build the IFC brand by overseeing the creation of original scripted series such as Portlandia, Brockmire and Documentary Now!

“We have been focused on diversifying our business in ways that enable us to seize new opportunities and achieve long-term growth, and are already seeing this effort translating into business results. This new role will help ensure we are positioned to take advantage of opportunities as our business continues to evolve,” said Josh Sapan, President and CEO of AMC Networks in a statement. “Jen’s deep understanding of the business, her superb leadership and management skills, and track record of successfully transforming brands and creating new business models, make her uniquely qualified to take on this important new role.”

IFC’s Executive VP of Brand Marketing Blake Callaway has been upped to executive vice president and acting general manager of IFC, overseeing IFC’s marketing, publicity, scheduling and acquisitions.

Callaway joined IFC in 2011 as senior VP of marketing, and has launched successful marketing campaigns including Brockmire, Portlandia, and Documentary Now! Callaway, along with IFC’s executive vice president, original programming and production Pete Aronson, will report to AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll.