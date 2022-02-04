AMC Teams With Congress on Black History Month PSAs

AMC Networks is marking Black History Month with a new series of public service announcements featuring members of the Congressional Black Caucus.



Among the main objectives of the 56-member caucus are criminal justice reform, combatting voter suppression and expanding access to broadband.



It is the ninth such PSA campaign in partnership with the Caucus and Color of Change.



The spots began running February 1 and will air throughout the month across AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and ad-supported VOD, as well as stream on AMC's ALLBLK African-American targeted streaming service.



The latest campaign, tagged “A Closer Look at the Black Experience,” features eight caucus members including chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty (pictured above) and majority whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose daughter, Mignon, is former acting FCC chairwoman and whose focus has been on expanding access to broadband for all. The PSAs — four thematic spots — focus on the caucus‘ mission of empowerment, voting rights, positive portrayals of Blacks in media and health and wellness.



The PSA campaign is in addition to special Black History Month programs and digital content. ■