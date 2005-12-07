AMC Taps Two for Advertising

Expanding its marketing team, classic-film network AMC named Gina Degnan Hughes as VP, advertising, and Alison Hoffman as director, advertising. Both will report to Linda Schupack, senior VP, marketing, for the network.

Hughes, previously director of advertising at The History Channel, will develop strategic advertising, position network programming and oversee promos on AMC’s Web site. Hoffman, previously account planning director at Agency 212, will work with Hughes to position programming initiatives, head up strategic development of AMC’s ad and media buying, and oversee creative development of consumer-directed messaging.

The pair’s first campaign is to support AMC’s first original movie, Broken Trail, which is slated to premiere in June. They will promote the Western film with print, broadcast, radio and online ads; a Broken Trail Web site; and targeted partnerships.

AMC, one of Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment networks, averaged 963,000 total viewers during prime in November, down 17 percent from last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.