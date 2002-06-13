AMC taps Sorcher
AMC has tapped Rob Sorcher to be its new senior vice
president of programming and production.
Sorcher, who most recently was executive vice president and general manager
of the USA Network, will oversee AMC's original programming and production, and
scheduling.
Sorcher also previously headed programming for the then Fox Family Channel
and was general manager of the Cartoon Network.
