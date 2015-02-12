AMC Shuffles Ad Sales Staff With BBC Addition

AMC Networks has reorganized its ad sales organization following the addition of BBC America to its portfolio of channels.

Arlene Manos remains president of ad sales for AMC Networks. Executive VP Scott Collins reports to her and is now responsible for BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC in addition to AMC and WE tv.

The AMC and SundanceTV sales teams have been combined and will report to Marc Krok, senior VP of ad sales. Krok had been head of ad sales for AMC.

Todd Schwartzman, who had been senior VP of ad sales fo SundanceTV, was named senior VP of ad sales for BBC America, which AMC Networks runs as a joint venture with BBC Worldwide.

WE tv ad sales continues to be led by senior VP Allison Clarke and IFC sales are headed by senior VP Vanessa Benfield.

Krok, Schwartzman, Clarke and Benfield report to Collins.

Steve Luttinger, executive VP of sales strategy, now oversees sales planning across the company’s five networks, and continues to report to David Epstein, executive VP of content and inventory strategy.

“This realignment allows us to better utilize the top tier talent we have across our sales organization while creating efficiencies for our advertising partners,” Manos said in a statement. “Under the direction of Scott and Steve, our ad sales and sales planning teams are well positioned to continue to lead the company to future revenue growth.”