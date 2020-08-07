AMC Shares Premieres

AMC shared series and season premieres at its virtual TCA event. The Salisbury Poisonings, about how ordinary people react to an extraordinary crisis, turns up on streaming platform AMC+ Oct. 1. There are four episodes. The show debuts on AMC early next year.

Said AMC, “In March 2018, the eyes of the world turned to the British city of Salisbury when it became the epicenter of what has been described as one of the biggest political events of the 21st century – but until now, the heroic acts behind the headlines have not been told. Within three days of the assassination attempt on double agent and spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, key agencies discovered that a lethal nerve agent called Novichok was used, just half a teaspoon of which could kill 20,000 people. Within four days, hundreds of traces were found across the city, and, just when things were finally thought to be under control, a perfume bottle containing the nerve agent was discovered, throwing the investigation into renewed chaos.”

The Salisbury Poisonings is executive produced by Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and series director Saul Dibb.

Three episodes of Gangs of London drop on AMC+ Oct. 1. That series too debuts on AMC early next year. Gangs of London tells the story of a city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

The UK show offers “an immersive journey into the hidden heart of the capital,” according to AMC.

Joe Cole, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Colm Meaney and Lucian Msamati are in the cast.

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery and is produced by Pulse Films in association with SISTER, with AMC the co-producer. The series was executive produced by Pulse Films’ founder Thomas Benski, and Lucas Ochoa alongside Jane Featherstone, from SISTER.

AMC will premiere Soulmates on Oct. 15. The drama is set 15 years into the future, “when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is,” said AMC. Each of the six episodes will feature a different cast and explore a new story based on the results of the test.

Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy and Charlie Heaton are in the cast.

Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds.

Season two of Eli Roth’s History of Horror premieres Oct. 10.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead starts Oct. 11.