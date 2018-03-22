AMC Sets ‘Terror’ Binge For Premiere Subscribers

Subscribers of AMC’s AMC Premiere service will be able to binge on all The Terror they want commercial-free just after the new original series has its debut.

The Terror will launch March 26 at 9 p.m. on AMC’s linear network. At that time, subscribers who pay $4.99 a month for AMC Premiere will be able to watch all episodes on demand.

AMC Premiere, launched last year, is available via Comcast’s Xfinity platform. Subscribers can watch current AMC series without advertising and have access to additional original content from the network.

AMC used a similar strategy when its launched its series McMafia in February, making all eight episodes available to subscribers. The network said that making McMafia available helped power the Premiere service to its most successful week in signing up additional customers.

“AMC Premiere was created as a premium expression of AMC for fans of our shows,” said Mac McKean, AMC’s head of innovation. “Providing entire seasons of shows like McMafia and The Terror is one of the ways we are continuing to evolve AMC Premiere and make it even more valuable for fans of AMC programming.”

The Terror is inspried by a true story about Royal Navy’s attempt to discovery the Northwest Passage. The show depicts how a group of men struggle against the elements and each other to survive in frozen, isolated conditions.

The series stars Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies and Ciaran Hinds.