AMC sets screen test scholarship promo

American Movie Classics is reviving a promotion pegged to its Behind the Screen series, offering scholarships to high school students submitting short videos to a competition. The Behind the Screen Test promotion, coordinated with 500 local cable systems, asks students to submit a three- to five-minute videotaped performance of any kind. A winner will be selected from each system and given a $500 scholarship, and a VCR will be donated to each winner's school. Participation by systems is more than double last year's level.