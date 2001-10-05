Trending

AMC runs patriotic film fest

By

American Movie Classics is staging an American-themed film festival on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The patriotic American Spirit Festival will five feature legendary films, like John Wayne's She Wore a Yellow Ribbon and An Officer and A Gentleman, starring Richard Gere, as well as an AMC special.

Other movies include Stars and Stripes Forever, Backstory: Norma Rae and PT 109.
- Allison Romano