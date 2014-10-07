AMC Renews 'Walking Dead' for Sixth Season

Days before it returns for its fifth season, AMC has renewed The Walking Dead for a sixth season.

Scott Gimple will return as showrunner for the sixth season, which will be his third, making him the longest tenured showrunner in the series’ history. Frank Darabont, who initially developed the series, left after the first season. His replacement Glen Mazzara, lasted two seasons.

The series is the highest rated in cable history and number one in all of TV among adults 18-49. Walking Dead averaged 13.3 million viewers for its fourth season, with 8.6 million in the demo.

The show returns Oct. 12.

AMC is currently developing a companion series to The Walking Dead, ordering a pilot from Walking Dead executive producers Robert Kirkman (who created the comic the show is based from) and Gale Anne Hurd.