AMC Orders ‘Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Pilot

AMC has ordered a pilot for a spin-off of The Walking Dead, the network confirmed Friday. Cast and story details have not been announced.

Dave Erickson, who co-wrote the pilot with The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Kirkman and fellow Walking Dead producers Gale Anne Hurd and David Alpert will also executive produce. The new project will, like the original series, be produced by AMC Studios.

“Almost from the beginning of The Walking Dead on AMC, fans have been curious about what is going on in the zombie apocalypse in other parts of the world,” said AMC President Charlie Collier. “In fact, beyond requests for zombie cameos, it’s the question I get asked the most.”

The new show would be the second recent spin-off of a major AMC franchise. Better Call Saul, a prequel to Breaking Bad that will focus on the character played by Bob Odenkirk, is scheduled to premiere in early 2015.

The Walking Dead has been television’s highest rated series among adults 18-49 for the last two years.