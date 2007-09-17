AMC Original Investment Pays Off

AMC's first-ever original movie/miniseries, Broken Trail, took home three Emmy's Sunday night, for best miniseries, lead actor (Robert Duvall) and supporting actor (Thomas Haden Church).

It was the first Emmy for Duvall, who was nominated for a similar westerm TV epic, Lonesome Dove, in 1989.

"The recognition Broken Trail received on Sunday night from the industry is an affirmation that the original scripted programming AMC is introducing to our audience is of the highest quality," said AMC GM Charlie Collier in a statement responding to the win.