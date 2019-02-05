AMC Orders Season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’

Season 10 of The Walking Dead begins in October on AMC, the network said on Twitter. The second half of season nine starts Feb. 10. Said AMC, “Deep scars will be revealed as old allegiances are tested and new bonds formed. The Whisperers will challenge everything they knew.”

AMC Premiere customers could watch the mid-season starter Feb. 3 and on demand afterwards.

The 10th season will be the zombie apocalypse drama’s first without Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes. Lincoln will star in movie spinoffs of The Walking Dead.

Angela Kang is showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead. The other exec producers are Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth