AMC Networks CFO Sullivan To Leave Company

AMC Network said that CFO Sean Sullivan is leaving the company to take a senior position at another company.

Sullivan will stay with AMC Networks through mid-October, and the company said it will appoint either an interim or permanent successor before he leaves.

“Sean joined AMC Networks a decade ago as we were preparing to become a separately traded public company. Since that time he has not only been a superb CFO, but a critical member of the executive team and a valued business partner to me,” said AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan. “Sean has played a key role in helping to diversify our business and maintain a strong financial profile, and the shows we’ve developed that have delighted fans were made possible in no small part by his financial planning and involvement.”

Sullivan joined AMC Networks in 2010 when it was still a part of Cablevision Systems. At AMC he oversees accounting, tax, financial planning, treasury and investor relations. He also heads the company’s broadcast, information technology, media management and business intelligence operations.