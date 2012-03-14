AMC Network, Suddenlink Reach Carriage Accord, Avert License-Fee Disconnect

Suddenlink Communications subscribers no longer need to fear the Ides of March where AMC Networks programming is concerned.

The programmer, whose stable of services comprises AMC, Sundance Channel, IFC and WeTV, has reached a carriage renewal with Suddenlink. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, averts a potential service disruption for the quartet of networks, as their contract was set to expire at midnight on March 15.

The carriage contract also ensures that Suddenlink subscribers will not miss the sophomore season finale of AMC's popular zombie series The Walking Dead.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.