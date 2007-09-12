AMC Loses U.K. Partner on The Prisoner

AMC hit a snag in producing its much-anticipated limited series, The Prisoner: The network lost its partner on the planned remake of the U.K. original cult classic after U.K.-based Sky One recently backed out.

In a published interview last month, Richard Woolfe, head of the flagship British Sky Broadcasting channel, said remaking the cult science-fiction show was "not happening" because of "creative differences trying to share it with an American partner."

"I didn't want to be responsible for taking something that is quintessentially British and adapting it in a way that I didn't feel was reflective of the way people would remember it and the way people would want it to be," Woolfe told the U.K.'s Digital Spy, "so we called time on that."

AMC, which announced the remake of The Prisoner in December 2006, said it is moving forward with the project, also a co-production with Granada International. The miniseries has been heavily touted by AMC executives as they continue to pitch the network in creative circles as a home for quality fare.

AMC is looking to follow this summer's ad-industry-themed series, Mad Men, its first original in years, with two original series -- one the already green-lighted Breaking Bad -- as well as a major limited series next year, and ThePrisoner was leading a list of contenders. The remake was being designed to piggyback with AMC's acquired science-fiction movies, including Independence Day.