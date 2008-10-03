AMC Looking At Life On Mars

AMC is adding a sci-fi element to its original programming development slate with Red Mars.

The series from Jonathan Hensleigh (Armageddon), is about the first colony on Mars and based on a novel by Kim Stanley Robinson.

The series joins two others in development, Ice, about New York's diamond district, and Carter Bets the Devil, about the death of President Warren G. Harding and its connection to magician Charles Carter.

“In the past, our original series and mini-series have run the gamut from a period piece to the anti-hero to a western all with the look and feel of a one-hour movie event," said AMC original series and mini-series SVP Christina Wayne in announcing the new show. "With Red Mars the network is returning to sci-fi, a genre that resonates well with our audience.”

Red Mars, from Jaffe Braunstein Entertainment (10.5) and Created By (Jumper).