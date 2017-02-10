AMC Launching Sweepstakes for 100th Episode of ‘Walking Dead’

AMC is mounting a "Play Dead Sweepstakes" with the top prize being walk-on roles in the 100th episode of its top-rated series The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead starts airing the final eight episodes of its seventh season on Sunday.

Fans can enter the contest by watching new episodes of The Walking Dead every Sunday and finding two code words that will appear during commercial breaks.

Fans can submit the secret words at www.amc.com/PlayDeadSweepstakes for a chance to win. New code words will be broadcast each week.

Four fans will win walk-on roles as zombies—or “walkers” as their called on the show—for the 100th episode, plus round-trip airfare to Atlanta, two nights of lodging and $500 in cash.

The sweepstake concludes April 3 at 5:59 a.m. ET.