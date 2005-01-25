AMC Launches Oscar Campaign

AMC will go "all Oscar, all the time" with its programming the week of Feb. 21 as part of a marketing initiative called “And the Nominees Are … ”

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, the multi-tiered campaign will include custom-made interstitials featuring interviews with Oscar nominees and programming from the network’s series Sunday Morning ShootOut, as well as with a contest called “AMC VIP Sweepstakes,” which will award one winner a trip to Hollywood for Oscar weekend. Additionally, the network will air Oscar nominated and Oscar winning films 24 hours a day for the week. Other advertisers include M&M’s and Earthlink.

The campaign is the first from Linda Schupack, the new SVP, marketing, for the network. Schupack, who previously served as SVP, creative services, for Rainbow Entertainment Services, said future plans for AMC include continuing to establish the brand as a destination for movies and aiming to rope in younger viewers and prime advertisers.

