AMC Interim CEO Matt Blank Got $6.967 Million In 2021 Compensation

In a year of management turnover, AMC Networks paid interim CEO Matt Blank $6.967 million in total compensation for 2021, according to a proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Blank became interim CEO after Josh Sapan stepped down and became executive vice chairman on Sept. 8.

Sapan’s compensation for 2021 was $15.255 million, up from $11.85 million in the pandemic year of 2020 and down from $20.196 million in 2019.

Christina Spade, who joined the company as executive VP and CFO on January 15 and was appointed to the additional role of chief operating officer in November, had total compensation of $7.005 million.

Former COO Ed Carroll, who left the company in October, received total compensation of $8.214 million, up from $6.68 in 2020. ■