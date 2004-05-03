AMC Hopes Reality Show's Gonna Fly Now

AMC is looking to tap into the reality craze with a new half-hour show, Into Character.

The 13-part series will give film fans a chance to recreate their favorite plot lines. In the initial installment, which airs June 16 at 10 p.m., a boxing/Rocky fan will train for a real-life bout in Philadelphia's Blue horizon gym.

In addition to the series, which was unveiled to advertisers is New York as part of cable's upfront presentations to advertisers, the channel is linking with Entertainment Weekly and Premiere magazines on a variety of specials.

First out of the blocks will be 20 Scariest Movies of All Time, slated for an October debut.