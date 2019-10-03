AMC Greenlights ‘61st Street’ and ‘Kevin Can F**ck Himself’

AMC has greenlit courtroom drama 61st Street and quirky dramedy Kevin Can F**k Himself. Chicago-set 61st Street comes from Peter Moffat and is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo of Outlier Society. Kevin Can F**k Himself comes from Valerie Armstrong and is exec produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train.

Both series are produced by AMC Studios.

“At AMC we believe in shows that have startling vision and fresh voice, with something to say,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studio. “These two projects couldn’t be more in our sweet spot, as both have something big to say, and a genius way of saying it.”

AMC is on board for two seasons of 61st Street, with eight episodes per. It follows Moses Johnson, a black high school athlete who is swept up into the Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

“Timely and audacious, 61st Street combines the irresistible form of a courtroom drama with a bracingly provocative take on race in America today,” said Barnett. “The scripts are truly un-put-downable, and the ambition of this series is breathtaking.”

Kevin Can F**k Himself probes the secret life of a sitcom wife. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the series shows what happens when the wife escapes her confines and forces the world to let her take the lead.

“How has nobody already told the story of the rage of the sitcom wife?” wondered Barnett. “Like all of the best ideas, it’s simple and brilliant in concept, and Valerie Armstrong’s vision is ingenious in execution. This show has smarts, humor, attitude and ferocious creativity.”

Craig DiGregorio is showrunner and executive producer.

AMC signed up for ten one-hour episodes of Kevin.