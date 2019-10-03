PTC Takes Issue With F**k in AMC Series Title

The Parents Television Council has called on advertisers to boycott AMC's just-picked-up seriesKevin Can F**k Himself.

AMC has bought eight, hour episodes of the series that looks at the world through the eyes of a stereotypical TV sitcom wife who breaks out of that mold and asserts herself.

Their issue is with the title, which includes the asterisks to remove it slightly from the word at issue, but not enough for PTC.

"The world seems increasingly eager to lose its sense of civility," said PTC president Tim Winter. "The latest demonstration is AMC’s disappointing and misguided decision to drop an F-bomb into a title of a new television program. We are publicly calling on advertisers to eschew associating their corporate brand with such a profane show title."

Winter talked of a self-fulfilling cycle of profanity reinforced by the language used in D.C.

“Hollywood is pointing at politicians as an excuse for adding profanity to their lineup," he said, "while politicians point at Hollywood for their profane rants. What nobody seems to be pointing to is a solution at creating a more decent and civil society for our children and grandchildren."