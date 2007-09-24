AMC Green-Lights Mad Men
AMC gave a green light to a second season of critically praised Mad Men, the network’s first original series, which looks at the life and times of Madison Avenue in its 1960s heyday.
The current season, which began in July, ends Oct. 18.
The series is produced by Lionsgate and written and executive produced by Matthew Weiner (The Sopranos).
