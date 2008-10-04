AMC Developing new Mars Drama
AMC is adding a sci-fi element to its programming development slate with Red Mars, about the first colony on Mars, based on a novel by Kim Stanley Robinson.
The series joins two others in development, Ice, about New York's diamond district, and Carter Bets the Devil, about the death of President Warren G. Harding and the death's connection to magician Charles Carter.
