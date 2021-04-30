AMC CEO Josh Sapan’s 2020 Compensation Fell 41%

AMC Networks said that total compensation for president and CEO Josh Sapan fell 41% to $11.8 million for 2020.

The company filed its annual proxy statement Friday with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The proxy statement noted that 2020 compensation took into consideration the company’s “solid overall 2020 operational and financial performance despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic” as well as the shift in consumer behavior that is impacting the cable television business.

Sapan’s $2 million salary was unchanged. The biggest change was that he received $5.6 million in stock awards for 2020, down from $13.8 million in 2019.

Sapan last year signed an extension of his employment contract that runs through the end of 2022.

Charles Dolan, who retired as executive chairman in September, and now serves as chairman emeritus, received $1.9 million, down from $2.8 million.

Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll’s compensation was $6.7 million, down from $8.2 million.