AMC branches out brand
American Movie Classics is expanding its classic-movie name with three new brand extensions.
The network is partnering with the New York Film Academy to create AMC Movie
Camp, one-week movie-making workshops. The camps will be held in New York and
Los Angeles beginning later this year.
The network has also inspired a board game, Reel Clues, where players
create their own movie studios.
The third project is movie-themed travel packages,
created with travel Web site www.11thHourVacations.com, that
include trips to theme parks, movie locales and film festivals.
