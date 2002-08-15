AMC branches out brand

American Movie Classics is expanding its classic-movie name with three new brand extensions.

The network is partnering with the New York Film Academy to create AMC Movie

Camp, one-week movie-making workshops. The camps will be held in New York and

Los Angeles beginning later this year.

The network has also inspired a board game, Reel Clues, where players

create their own movie studios.

The third project is movie-themed travel packages,

created with travel Web site www.11thHourVacations.com, that

include trips to theme parks, movie locales and film festivals.