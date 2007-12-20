AMC Announces Four New Series in Development

Flush with the success of its first original series, Mad Men, AMC announced four new scripted series in development for 2009. The network is aiming to premiere one new series and one original movie a year.

The series in development are two westerns and two dramas that center on mental health themes. The westerns are: Fort Smith, a post-Civil War drama written by 24’s Robert Cochran and chronicling the policing of the Five Points Indian territory; and an untitled series from Allison Anders (Things Behind the Sun) and Terry Graham.

The other two shows are: Uninvited Guest, a drama about a man with multiple-personality disorder written by Harley Peyton and executive produced by Mandalay Entertainment’s Peter Guber and Elizabeth Stephens; and Greenfield, drama written by playwright Nicky Silver about a shrink who breaks his patient out of jail and goes on the run with him posing as his father.

AMC is without a programming chief for now in the wake of Rob Sorcher’s defection to Cartoon Network. But the network’s stated programming goals remain the same as when Sorcher was helming the division – to create one new series and one original movie a year in genres that complement the network’s stable of acquired movies.

The Cablevision-owned network is riding high on critical acclaim for its 2006 movie Broken Trail and its summer 2007 series Mad Men, both of which picked up awards nods including a best drama Golden Globe nomination for the latter. These new shows would be for 2009 – in 2008, the network has already slated new series Breaking Bad for January and a second season of Mad Men for summer.

“With the success of both Broken Trail and Mad Men, it is clear that our original programming strategy is resonating within the industry and with our audience,” said AMC's VP of scripted series and mini-series, Christina Wayne, in a statement. “We look forward to premiering our latest series Breaking Bad this January and will continue to build on the network’s programming momentum with these new series in development.”