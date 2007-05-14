AMC and Variety Launch Festival Shootout to Cover Cannes

Building on the popularity of the television show Sunday Morning Shootout on AMC, AMC and Variety will launch the web portal Festival Shootout--www.festivalshootout.com-- to provide extensive coverage of the 60th annual Cannes Film Festival.

"We are extremely excited about Variety's alliance with AMC," said Charile Koones, President and Publisher of Variety. "Festival ShootOut provides a unique opportunity for both brands to build valued content that directly speaks to the sophisticated entertainment consumer." Variety is co-owned with B&C



Festival ShootOut aims to provide comprehensive and interactive coverage of the festival on multiple platforms, including on-air and online. It will offer fans up-to-the-minute news, photos, AMC exclusive original video content and blogs.

To assist in the endeavor, Variety reporters will be on location in France to report on an array of topics from business deals, to critical reviews to industry gossip.

AMC will produce two web-only programs, "Festival Diary", to give users an insider's look at the events of the day, and "Scene Insider" which is on-location reporting by Variety journalists, and interviews with the talent and filmmakers attending the festival.

On air, AMC will premiere a one-hour special, "ShootOut: The Cannes Film Festival" on Sunday, June 3 with hosts Peter Bart and Peter Guber. The network will also air updates from the festival.