AMC adding to `Monsterfest' mix
American Movie Classics has signed a monstrous 1,200 affiliates to
participate in its latest Halloween promotion, this year dubbed 'MonsterFest
24/7.'
That's far more than the 840 involved last fall, according to AMC Networks
executive vice president of distribution and affiliate marketing Kim Martin.
Those signing up have agreed to run a 30-second cross-channel tune-in spot
400 times between Oct. 7 and 31. The promo includes promotion of high-speed
cable modems.
Some MSOs, like Adelphia Communications Corp. and Comcast
Corp., plan to go beyond what AMC is doing by offering their own local
sweepstakes.
AMC's stunt will comprise more than 50 horror films Oct. 25 through 31, while
also giving affiliates a second revenue stream -- the network is going to a full
commercial load Oct. 1.
Martin didn't have a count on those operators, except to say that those
inserting ads locally will reach 23 million of its 80 million-plus
subscribers.
Moreover, AMC itself has booked General Motors Corp. to sponsor MonsterFest
nationally, she added.
