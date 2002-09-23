AMC adding to `Monsterfest' mix

American Movie Classics has signed a monstrous 1,200 affiliates to

participate in its latest Halloween promotion, this year dubbed 'MonsterFest

24/7.'

That's far more than the 840 involved last fall, according to AMC Networks

executive vice president of distribution and affiliate marketing Kim Martin.

Those signing up have agreed to run a 30-second cross-channel tune-in spot

400 times between Oct. 7 and 31. The promo includes promotion of high-speed

cable modems.

Some MSOs, like Adelphia Communications Corp. and Comcast

Corp., plan to go beyond what AMC is doing by offering their own local

sweepstakes.

AMC's stunt will comprise more than 50 horror films Oct. 25 through 31, while

also giving affiliates a second revenue stream -- the network is going to a full

commercial load Oct. 1.

Martin didn't have a count on those operators, except to say that those

inserting ads locally will reach 23 million of its 80 million-plus

subscribers.

Moreover, AMC itself has booked General Motors Corp. to sponsor MonsterFest

nationally, she added.