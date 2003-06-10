Ambush Makeover gets June run

Twentieth Television confirmed Tuesday that it is launching at the end of

June its new first-run show, Ambush Makeover, in which teams of makeover

artists stop people on the street and make them over on the spot.

"On Ambush Makeover, our team of famous celebrity stylists will give

their `targets' an ultimatum -- either drop everything in that instant or no

makeover. The back stories and the reaction to the reveals are as much fun as

the makeovers themselves, and they will involve viewers from the fast-paced,

beat-the-clock beginning-to-the-ending drama," said Bob Cook, president and

chief operating officer of Twentieth.

The strip will get a slow rollout on select Fox owned-and-operated stations.

It will be produced by Banyan Productions in association with Twentieth.