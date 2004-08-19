Ambush Makeover, Ambush Marketing

Stations carrying Twentieth Television's syndicated reality show, Ambush Makeover, will get some ambush marketing help, with planned TV, radio, online, outdoor, print, retail, contests, a Web site and even a road show that Twentieth said will amount to the equivalent of $6 million in promotional support.

Twentieth is teaming with Paul Mitchell hair care products, Regis Salons and Odwalla health drinks on a mobile makeover salon that will travel to 31 major markets--including all those with co-owned Fox O&O's--providing makeovers, giving out products from the tour sponsors, and plugging the launch of the show, which debuts Sept. 13.

In addition, in-store counter cards hyping the A Whole New You Tour, as well as the debut of Ambush Makeover, will be placed in 1,100 Regis Salons.

The show features six stylists who "ambush" unsuspecting targets to give them a complete makeover.

Ambush Makeover is cleared in 95% of the country.

