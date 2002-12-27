Amber test leads to error
A mistake during a test of an Oklahoma emergency-broadcast system led some
viewers to believe there was a civil emergency when there was not, KOCO-TV
reported Thursday.
The station reported that state public-safety officials determined that a
mistake at a Cox Communications Inc. outlet sent out the wrong message during a test of the
state's Amber Alert system, which is intended to mobilize media resources in an
effort to recover abducted children.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.