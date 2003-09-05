Amber marks 100th recovery
The Justice Department Thursday saluted the Amber Alert system on its 100th
recovery following the return of a two-year-old Indiana boy by his noncustodial
parent.
The program was started seven years ago as a partnership between law
enforcement and broadcasters.
Last April, Congress passed a law making the program
national.
