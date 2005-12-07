Amber Alert Gets Stamp of Approval

According to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Postal Service will issue a stamp commemorating the Amber Alert.

The stamp features a mother hugging her child and the words: "Amber Alert saves missing children."

The broadcaster-launched warning system has helped recover 231 missing children since its inception in 1997 following the kidnapping and murder of Amber Hagerman in Arlington, Texas.

David Rehr, who has just been installed as NAB's new President, praised broadcasters for their efforts.

"As first informers in communities all over America, local radio and television stations are uniquely positioned to disseminate critical information that can save lives," he said. "NAB salutes the thousands of broadcasters who have embraced the Amber Alert plan as a demonstration of our commitment to serving communities."

In the wake of post-Hurricane Katrina criticism that broadcasters are sitting on analog spectrum needed by first responders, some broadcasters have begun emphasizing that the spectrum is already being used for emergency response--by broadcasters in their role as "first informers" in times of emergency.